3 January 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Republican Center for Seismological Service of Azerbaijan says, Azernews reports.

The earthquake occurred 63 kilometers northeast of the Gusar station.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.3. The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 11 kilometers.

