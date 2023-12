31 December 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Master Plan for the Development of the City of Baku until 2040.

In this regard, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new resolution, Azernews reports.

The master plan was prepared by the winner of the international tender, the German company AS+P Albert Speer + Partner Gmbh.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz