First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year [PHOTO]

31 December 2023 00:19 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her Instagram on the occasion of 31 December – World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

Dear sisters and brothers!

I sincerely congratulate you on the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the upcoming New Year!

May the Azerbaijanis of the world always be united by the brightest, warmest feelings for our Motherland, pride in it, for its successes, achievements, and victories! I ask the Almighty to grant good health, long life, and happiness to all our fellow citizens, and peace, prosperity, and well-being to our Motherland.

With deep respect and love,

Yours' MEHRİBAN

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz