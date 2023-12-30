Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s leadership visits hospital on eve of holiday [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

30 December 2023 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

The leadership of the Defence Ministry visited the Main Clinical Hospital on the eve of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year Holiday, Azernews reports.

First, the leadership of the Ministry laid flowers at the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the territory of the hospital and paid tribute to his bright memory.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov met with the medical staff and the military personnel being treated at the Main Clinical Hospital.

The Defence Minister conveyed the congratulations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, to the personnel.

The Defence Ministry's leadership inquired about the treatment process for the wounded, wished for a speedy recovery, and continued their service in the Army.

The professionalism of the hospital's medical staff and the services provided were highly appreciated.

The Defence Ministry’s leadership presented festive gifts to the personnel.

