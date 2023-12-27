Air Defense Units demonstrate high professionalism in live-fire exercises [VIDEO]

27 December 2023 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

According to the training plan approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Air Defense Units conducted combat firing, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The combat crews have fulfilled the standards for bringing the S-125 anti-aircraft missile system to the starting position and its preparation for combat use.

To improve the managerial skills of servicemen and further increase their combat capability, the tasks on detection and destruction of imaginary enemy targets were accomplished at the combined arms training range.

Air Defence Units demonstrated high professionalism in live-fire exercises.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz