Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population provides apartments for martyrs' families [PHOTOS]

Including the currently provided apartments, this year 1,300, 5,800 in the post-war period, and 14,600 apartments and private houses in the past period were given to families of martyrs and those with war-related disabilities.

At the event, it was emphasized that after the 44-day Patriotic War, in which the Azerbaijan Army won a victory under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the program of providing housing and individual houses to the families of martyrs and those with war-related disabilities was expanded 5 times by the order of the head of state.