Minister of Economy: Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum diversifies cooperation between our countries
The B2B meetings held between entrepreneurs within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum and the results obtained at the forum will contribute to the diversification of cooperation between the business circles of the two countries, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official X account.
The Minister noted that "within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum, panel discussions were held on the investment climate of our countries, the transition to green energy and the concept of a smart city, new challenges in the fields of agriculture and food. the possibilities of industry, transport and logistics, technical cooperation and the potential of health tourism."
🇹🇷🇦🇿 #Azərbaycan – #Türkiyə #İnvestisiyaForumu çərçivəsində ölkələrimizin #investisiya mühiti, #yaşılenerji keçidi və “smart city” konsepsiyası, #kəndtəsərrüfatı və qida sənayesi sahələrində yeni çağırışlar, nəqliyyat və logistika imkanları, texniki əməkdaşlıq və sağlamlıq… pic.twitter.com/cXNrEh8Zmd— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) December 21, 2023
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz