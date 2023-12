19 December 2023 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to reconstruct the Sugovushan-Kalbajar (9km)-Aghdara-Aghdam highway.

Under the presidential Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is allocated 4.5 million manats for the reconstruction of the 33km-long highway.

