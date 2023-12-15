President Ilham Aliyev awards highest ranks to employees of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations

15 December 2023 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree conferring the highest military and highest special ranks on employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the highest military and highest special ranks were awarded to the following employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

Major General Etibar Ismayilov - the highest military rank of "lieutenant general", Colonel Shahin Mirzayev - the highest military rank of "major general", as well as colonels of the internal service Agshin Kazimov and Asif Mammadli - the highest special rank of "major general of the internal service."

