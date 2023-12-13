Armenian FM:Baku and Yerevan discuss possibility of withdrawal of troops from border

13 December 2023 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Baku and Yerevan are discussing the possibility of mutually withdrawal of troops from the border, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint briefing with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsakhkna, Azernews reports.

According to the minister, the first part of the agreements with Azerbaijan, in particular, regarding the Climate Conference has been fulfilled, and today the second part (exchange of prisoners - ed.) should be fulfilled. But these agreements are not the only possible ones on the way to building trust - other agreements are also being discussed.

"For example, we proposed an initiative to withdraw troops from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We believe that this will have a positive impact and will help prevent new possible escalations. I am not saying that there is an agreement, it is an idea that is being discussed. There are other ideas," Mirzoyan noted.

The minister expressed hope that such mutual steps will have a positive impact on the settlement of relations.

"We have said several times that most of the work on the agreement has been done and now we need to meet and reach a final agreement on significant issues," Mirzoyan said.

Referring to the format of the negotiations, he noted that it is necessary to continue them with the mediation of international actors, as they have shown their effectiveness.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz