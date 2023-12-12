Los Angeles holds memorial ceremony for anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's death [PHOTOS]

12 December 2023 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

A ceremony dedicated to the death anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev was held in Los Angeles (USA), Azernews reports.

A memorial ceremony was organized at the Islamic Center of Inglewood, one of the oldest mosques in California, on the initiative and with the support of Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Los Angeles.

It was noted at the event that as a result of visionary policy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, state independence was developed in Azerbaijan, religious stability was strengthened and ties with the Muslim world were established. At the same time, during the National Leader's leadership, conditions were created for people to freely practice all religions in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the memorial ceremony, Azerbaijan's Consul in Los Angeles Ramil Gurbanov stated that the wise policy of the National Leader is successfully continued today by President Ilham Aliyev. Emphasizing that Azerbaijan is one of the modern countries, the Consul stressed that the country liberated its territories from invasion, and fully ensured its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

It was also reported that Shusha, which is one of the important centers of historical, cultural, socio-political life of Azerbaijan, including one of the symbols of Islamic civilization, and liberated from occupation, was declared "cultural capital of the Islamic world" by ISESCO for 2024.

President of the Islamic Society of Inglewood Javid Bawa expressed his impressions of the inter-religious tolerance he observed during his visit to Azerbaijan.

