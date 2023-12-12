Prosecutor: Return of two Azerbaijani servicemen taken captive by Armenia will be ensured

12 December 2023 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Return of two Azerbaijani servicemen taken captive by Armenia will be ensured, Azernews reports, citing Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev. .

To recall that the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia issued a joint statement.

It should be noted that as a result of negotiations between the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia an agreement was reached to take tangible steps to strengthen confidence between the two countries.

Guided by the principles of humanism and as a goodwill gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian servicemen. The list of 32 does not and cannot include the leaders of the notorious regime who committed war crimes against the Azerbaijani people and crimes against humanity - Araik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Ruben Vardanyan, including such persons as Vagif Khachaturyan, Alesha Khosrovyan.

In turn, the Republic of Armenia, guided by the principles of humanism and as a goodwill gesture, releases two Azerbaijani servicemen.

