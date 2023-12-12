FM: With deep respect and gratitude we honor the bright memory of National leader Heydar Aliyev

12 December 2023 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has shared a publication on the occasion of the memorial day of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

In the publication on his page on the social network "X," the Minister noted:

Ömrünü dövlətimizin inkişafı, gələcəyi, xalqımızın rifahı və firavanlığına həsr etmiş, memarı olduğu müstəqil Azərbaycan var olduqca daim qəlbimizdə əbədi yaşayacaq Ulu Öndər Heydər Əliyevin əziz xatirəsini dərin hörmət və minnətdarlıqla yad edirik.#HeydərƏliyev100 pic.twitter.com/D0ye8YulKt — Jeyhun Bayramov (@Bayramov_Jeyhun) December 12, 2023

"With deep respect and gratitude, we honor the bright memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev, who dedicated his life to the development of our state, its future, well-being, and prosperity of our people. He will always live in our hearts," the publication says.

---

