FM: With deep respect and gratitude we honor the bright memory of National leader Heydar Aliyev

12 December 2023 10:41 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has shared a publication on the occasion of the memorial day of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

In the publication on his page on the social network "X," the Minister noted:

"With deep respect and gratitude, we honor the bright memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev, who dedicated his life to the development of our state, its future, well-being, and prosperity of our people. He will always live in our hearts," the publication says.

---

