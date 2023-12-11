Azerbaijan, Turkiye to supply Russia with eggs

11 December 2023 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Rosselkhoznadzor has authorized 21 Turkish companies to supply this product to Russia amid a significant rise in prices for hen's eggs, Azernews reports.

"Imports will be carried out with sampling for the content of harmful and prohibited substances within the framework of state monitoring," Rosselkhoznadzor said.

Since 23 November, 4 Turkish poultry enterprises have received the right to supply eggs, on 8 December permission was issued to 17 more enterprises. In addition, in mid-November, egg supplies to Russia were allowed from Azerbaijan.

In the last few months in Russia, there has been a significant rise in the price of hen's eggs, which are categorized as socially important products. According to Rosstat, during the week from 14 to 20 November eggs rose in price by 4.5%. In October, the agency recorded a price increase of 23.9% compared to October last year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz