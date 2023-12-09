Moscow hosts meeting between Azerbaijani & Russian deputy PMs

9 December 2023 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has met with his Russian counterpart Alexei Overchuk in Moscow, Azernews reports.

They reviewed the topical issues on the agenda concerning bilateral trade and economic cooperation within the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission highlighted the positive momentum in trade development, underscoring the productivity of the bilateral cooperation.

The Deputy PMs expressed their readiness to continue the constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening the Azerbaijan-Russia relations in all areas.

---

