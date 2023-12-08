Central Election Commission holds meeting on early presidential election
The Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) has held a meeting on extraordinary presidential elections, Azernews reports.
The agenda of the meeting chaired by CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov includes 4 issues and they are as follows:
1. Appointment of extraordinary presidential elections;
2. Approval of the calendar plan of main actions and measures for holding extraordinary presidential elections;
3. Establishment of an expert group under the CEC to investigate complaints about actions inactions and decisions violating citizens' electoral rights;
4. Establishment and appointment of the head of the working group under the CEC for the early presidential election.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
---
