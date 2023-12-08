Speaker: President, Commander-in-Chief fully fulfilled his promise given to people

8 December 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at today's parliamentary session that the early elections are a confirmation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, elections will be held throughout the country. As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War and anti-terrorist measures of 2023, the restoration of our territorial integrity and sovereignty has created new realities both in the region and Azerbaijan. Early elections are a confirmation of our territorial integrity and sovereignty," said Sahiba Gafarova.

The Speaker noted that the snap presidential election to be held on 7 February 2024 can be called the election of Victory.

"President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has fully fulfilled his promise given to the people. He restored the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, proudly waved our tricolor flag in Khankandi, Shusha, Khojaly, Lachin, Kalbajar, Jabrail, Zangilan, Fuzuli, and other districts," the Speaker added.

