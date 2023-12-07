Tractor hits mine in Fuzuli - driver hospitalized

7 December 2023 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

On 7 December around 10 o'clock, the police received information about a tractor, that was carrying out cultivation works, hitting a landmine near Goradiz village of Fuzuli district, Azernews reports.

The regional group of the Internal Ministry press service said that the driver of the tractor Zamin Hasanli, born in 1994, was injured.

With the help of police officers, he was taken out of the district and evacuated to the hospital.

To recall from November 1 to November 30, 247 anti-tank mines, 228 anti-personnel mines, and 4106 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralised in the liberated territories.

Also, 7,143 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

The investigation is ongoing.

