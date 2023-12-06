Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev holds telephone conversation with Kyrgyzstan President

6 December 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

On December 6, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his sincere congratulations and good wishes to Sadyr Japarov on his birthday, wishing him good health and success in his work as a supreme state.

The President of Kyrgyzstan expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.

The Head of State recalled with pleasure the meetings he had with the President of Kyrgyzstan both in Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan and noted that the discussions during the meetings gave an important impetus to the expansion of friendly and brotherly relations based on mutual trust and support, and the development of strategic partnership.

During the telephone conversation, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have successfully cooperated within the framework of SPECA, the Organization of Turkic States and other international organizations.

---

