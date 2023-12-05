Zangilan is hosting panel discussion with 60 foreign experts [PHOTOS]

5 December 2023 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

On the fifth of December, a panel discussion was held in Zangilan with the participation of 60 foreign experts representing 30 countries within the framework of the forum "Garabagh: Coming Home after 30 Years, Achievements and Difficulties," Azernews reports.

Representatives of authoritative think tanks and academic institutions from around the world took part in the panel discussion organised jointly by the Institute for Development and Diplomacy of ADA University and the Centre for Analysis of International Relations, with the support of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Fuad Huseynov delivered a welcoming speech at the first panel discussion, which featured speeches by special representatives of various territories liberated from occupation.

The panel discussion then began, moderated by Fariz Ismailzadeh, Vice Rector of ADA University and Director of the Institute for Development and Diplomacy.

Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of the East Zangazur Economic Region, and Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories of the Garabagh Economic Region (excluding Shusha district) liberated from occupation, spoke at the discussion.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin District, which is part of the East Zangazur economic region, Masim Mammadov also took part in the event.

During the discussion, the foreign experts were presented with information about the reconstruction and restoration works being carried out in Garabagh, Azerbaijan's model in the process of returning to the territories liberated from occupation, and their questions were answered.

The second part of the panel was moderated by Farid Shafiyev, Director of the Centre for Analysis of International Relations.

It featured presentations by ADA University Professor Gulmamed Mammadov, Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidential Cabinet member Ismet Kadic, Ethiopian Institute of Foreign Affairs Fellow Daraskedar Tayen, Georgian Rondeli Foundation Fellow Shota Utiashvili, University of South Wales England Professor Ali Warda and Jamestown Foundation USA researcher Margarita Asenova

The panelists spoke about the global experience of the repatriation process, community building and integration process in the liberated territories.

After concluding the event with a question and answer session, the participants visited the Zangilan village of Aghaly, where they learned about the Smart Village concept. The guests were provided with information on the five main components that were taken into account during the implementation of the Smart Village pilot project. It was noted that such a large amount of funding reflects the process of building villages in Garabagh and the development of Azerbaijan's economy.

---

