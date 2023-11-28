FIA 2023 winning cars to be exhibited at Heydar Aliyev Centre

28 November 2023 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

An exhibition of winning cars from various motorsport championships in 2023 will be one of the events that will attract the attention of residents and guests during the FIA General Assemblies and the FIA Prize-giving ceremony in Baku, Azernews reports.

The exhibition will be held on December 6 in front of the Heydar Aliyev Centre, one of the venues of FIA events.

The 2023 exhibition, which will be open to the public, will feature: Formula 1, World Rally Championship (World Rally Championship), World Rally-Raid Championship (w2rc), FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA World Enurance Championship), World Rallycross Championship (World Rallycross Championship), Formula E, World Karting Championship (Mondokart.com FIA Karting World Championship-KZ) will feature cars driven by winning drivers.

Fans of motorsport will have an opportunity to once again experience the thrill of racing at the exhibition.

From 5 to 8 December, Baku will host for the first time the FIA General Assemblies and one of the most anticipated motorsport events of the year, the FIA Prize-giving Ceremony. The prize-giving ceremony will honor the winners of the year's motorsport events.

