Azerbaijan determined to turn liberated territories into green energy zone

25 November 2023 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's strategy of turning the territories liberated from occupation into Green Energy Zones, AzerEnergy has rebuilt and put into operation 6 small hydroelectric power stations (HPP) in Kalbajar district, Azernews reports.

AzerEnergy said that in 2022 "Kalbajar-1" with a capacity of 4.4 megawatts, in 2023 " Chirag-1" with a capacity of 8.33 megawatts, " Chirag-2" with a capacity of 3.6 megawatts, 6.33 megawatts "Kamishli", "Soyugbulag" with a capacity of 5.3 megawatts and "Meydan" with a capacity of 3.4 megawatts were put into operation after reconstruction.

Currently, construction of small HPPs is underway in 4 places in the Kalbajar district. The stations, which will be called Lower Vang, Upper Vang, Nadirkhanli and Zar, are planned to be commissioned in 2024.

It should be recalled that immediately after the liberation of Kalbajar from the occupation, a high-voltage double-circuit transmission line was built for 70 km from Dashkasan district to Kalbajar, passing the Murov mountain at an altitude of 3500 meters. In roadless areas where the mountains are steep, the weather is bitterly frosty, and the snow thickness reaches 3-5 meters, anchor posts with a height of 50 meters and a weight of 10 tons were installed and the task was performed in unfavorable conditions. In parallel, a 110/35/10 kilovolt digital substation was built in Kalbajar, located in a harsh climate and difficult terrain. The substation was inaugurated in the summer of 2021.

