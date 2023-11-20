Cabinet of Ministers amends rules on use of airport VIP lounges

20 November 2023 18:52 (UTC+04:00)

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the "Rules for the use of lounges for especially important persons (VIP) and official delegations at airports of the Republic of Azerbaijan," approved by a decree dated October 29, 2021, Azernews reports.

In this regard, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decree.

According to the decree, from now on, heads and employees of representative offices of international organizations operating in Azerbaijan will use VIP lounges on the basis of a notification sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the manager of presidential affairs, indicating the date and number of the flight.

Until now, this notification was issued by the Presidential Protocol Service.

