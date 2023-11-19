Global Woman Summit conference starts in Baku

19 November 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

The conference "Global Woman Summit" has started in Baku. Vugar Safarli, one of the organisers of the conference, said at a press conference, Azernews reports.

Safarli noted that the event aims to stimulate women to success in business.

"Achievements of successful women should inspire. This is the aim of our event," he emphasised. It is worth noting that more than 60 representatives from 30 countries are taking part in the event.

---

