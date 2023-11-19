Iraqi President visits grave of National Leader and Alley of Martyrs

19 November 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Iraqi Republic Abdullatif Jamal Rashid arrived at the Alley of Honourable Burial, paid tribute to Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of our people, architect and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, laid a wreath and laid flowers at his grave, November 19, Azernews reports.

The Iraqi President honoured the memory of Zarifa Aliyeva, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician, and laid flowers at her tomb.

Then, guests coming to Shehid Alley honoured the memory of heroic children of the Motherland who died in the struggle for independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and laid a wreath at the "Eternal Torch" monument.

President of the Iraqi Republic Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, who was observing the view of our capital from the highest point of Baku, was informed about the history of Shehid Alley and the improvement and construction works carried out in the city.

---

