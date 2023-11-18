Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Latvia

18 November 2023 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Latvia on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of its proclamation as a republic, Azernews reports.

Foreign Ministry said in a message on the social network "X".

Congratulations to the people and the government of #Latvia on the occasion of the #NationalDay!



Happy National Day, Latvia! 🇦🇿🇱🇻



Daudz laimes 105. Dzimšanas dienā, Latvija!@Latvian_MFA pic.twitter.com/Ev7DfV4LNb — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 18, 2023

"We congratulate the Latvian people and government. Happy National Day, Latvia!

