Saturday November 18 2023

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Latvia

18 November 2023 17:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Latvia on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of its proclamation as a republic, Azernews reports.

Foreign Ministry said in a message on the social network "X".

"We congratulate the Latvian people and government. Happy National Day, Latvia!

