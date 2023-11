15 November 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the “DOST EVI” branch of the DOST Centre for Inclusive Development and Creativity of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population in Ismayilli.



