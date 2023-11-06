NomadMania travels to Jabrail district [PHOTOS\VİDEO]

6 November 2023 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

On the eve of Victory Day - today the next destination of the world-famous group of international travelers, NomadMania, to the territories liberated from occupation became Jabrail district, Azernews reports.

On 6 November, the group of international travelers arrived at the unique historical monument Khudafarin Bridge. The travelers have been presented with information about Jebrail district, including Khudafari Bridge liberated as a result of the great heroism of the Azerbaijani brave Army under the leadership of victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in the 44-day Patriotic War, as well as atrocities and traces of crimes committed by Armenian armed forces in ancient Azerbaijan homeland.

It was reported that Khudafar bridges are valuable monuments of Azerbaijani architecture due to their connection with historical events of world importance, organic unity with beautiful landscapes, high architectural and engineering solutions and other peculiarities.

Historically, one of the bridges located on the Silk Road has 15 spans and the other has 11 spans. The bridges, which are relics of the XII-XIII centuries, testify to the development of high craftsmanship in Azerbaijan in the Middle Ages. It was noted that these places, as well as other territories, were destroyed, houses were looted during the years of occupation, and nature was devastated.

Here many historical and religious monuments were insulted by Armenians, mosques were used as animal shelters, and graves were excavated and destroyed. It was stressed that after the liberation from the occupation life started to revive in East Zangazur, and important projects were being implemented byAzerbaijan.

It should be noted that the team includes about 50 famous travelers from 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, Great Britain, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.). The group is personally headed by Harry Mitsidis, head of the NomadMania Club, one of the main figures of the world travel elite.

The main international tourist networks of the world - ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania and Turkish Travellers Club, where the majority of Turks who are members of these clubs are united, Piki Reels of Great Britain, Club 100 of Sweden, have visited Garabagh and East Zangazur 8 times in the last 2 years. This is the ninth such visit.

Of these, 1 took place in 2021, 4 in 2022 and 4 in 2023.

These successive visits of the world elite to Garabagh and East Zangazur, each time the delegation has expanded further, show that the huge and large-scale construction works carried out by the Azerbaijani state in a short period in the region are welcomed in the region.

These visits are of exceptional importance for the promotion of the liberated territories as part of "black tourism" and for the on-site demonstration of the war crimes committed by Armenia.

