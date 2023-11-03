AZERNEWS releases another print issue

3 November 2023 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on November 03.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Azerbaijan aims to attract foreign investments to banks "; "Armenia's double game may leave it empty-handed in end"; "EU has much to lose without Azerbaijan"; "Around 55 cities join UNESCO Creative Cities Network" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.