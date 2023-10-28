Next group of IDPs returns to liberated territories [PHOTOS]

28 October 2023 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

The return of former IDPs to their native lands continues in accordance with the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

On October 28, another group of IDPs, made up of 25 families or 127 people, left for the rebuilt Agali village of the Zangilan district. The IDPs, who temporarily settled in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, and other residential areas in the Absheron district previously, will start living in their homeland. They are residents of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Agali villages, which were completely destroyed by the Armenians during the occupation.

The residents of Agali thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, the number of families permanently settled in Agali village will reach 175 families or 871 people. Resettlement will continue.

