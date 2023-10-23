Turkic World Human Resources Institute to be established

23 October 2023 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On October 23, the second meeting of officials responsible for the development of human resources of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The Organization of Turkic States said that the meeting was attended by the first deputy chairman of the State Services Development Agency under the President of Uzbekistan, the heads of human resource development institutions of OTS member countries and the Deputy General Secretary of OTS.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of improving cooperation in the field of human resources, including cooperation in the development of youth and education-related fields among OTS member states.

The parties also discussed the possibility of establishing the Turkish World Human Resources Institute under the OTS umbrella at the initiative of Turkiye.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz