Armenia has once again been found responsible for crimes in Garabagh. Some time ago, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced its verdict in the case “Hovhannisyan and Karapetyan v. Armenia,” initiated by two Armenian citizens whose sons died while serving in Garabagh, Azernews reports, citing Day.az.

As noted in the case materials, two Armenian soldiers lost their lives as a result of hazing, torture, and beatings. Armenia was found guilty of not conducting a proper investigation, as a result of which the perpetrators were not punished.

It is noted that the ECHR found Armenia guilty of violating the right to life, and the Strasbourg court ordered Armenia to pay 30 thousand euros as compensation.

In this entire process, it is important to note several points. First of all, Armenia was again recognized as an invading country. Thus, it is confirmed that Armenia has been sending its soldiers to serve in Garabagh, which is the territory of another country, for decades. This leads to the second point, that Armenia openly violated international law and prevented the establishment of peace in the region. This approach confirms the argument that for many years Yerevan simulated the negotiation process and was not interested in finding a way out of the current situation.

The importance of this decision is also due to the fact that Azerbaijan receives an additional argument against accusations of restoring full sovereignty over its territory.

Let us note that this is not the first decision of an international body that goes against the interests of Armenia. In the well-known case "Chiragov and others against Armenia", Yerevan was found responsible for the illegal expulsion and deprivation of property of a group of people from Lachin.

Thus, Armenia “reserves” for itself the image of a country that violates human rights, which is registered by international authorities. And it is very hypocritical for Yerevan to accuse Azerbaijan of similar violations, given the facts indicating that Armenia itself often practices violations of even the fundamental right to life.

---

