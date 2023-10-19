Baku to host international conference on French colonial policy

19 October 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku will host an international conference "Neocolonialism Human Rights Violations and Injustice" organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) on 20 October, Azernews reports.

The conference will be attended by representatives of 14 countries, as well as the overseas territories of France and Corsica.

The program of the international conference includes speeches by participants on the situation in the territories they represent, France's gross interference in the internal affairs of states in its former colonies, France's gross violation of human rights in its current colonies, as well as broad discussions by participants on the topic of decolonization.

It should be noted that the Baku Initiative Group was established on 6 July 2023 in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement chaired by Azerbaijan.

BIG supports the struggle for freedom of people located in different regions of the world still suffering from colonization in the 21st century.

It should be reminded that the BIG events are attended by representatives of independence and national movements of the French overseas regions of New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, and Guadeloupe, representatives of Corsica and the Melanesian Initiative Group, as well as officials of the countries that have long been French colonies on the African continent. Representatives of the independence and national movements declared that they would continue the struggle until the complete liberation from French colonialism and its eradication.

