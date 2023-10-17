International seminar on military and defense issue starts in Baku [PHOTOS]

17 October 2023 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

The international seminar has started in Baku as part of the cooperation between the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and NATO’s Bureau for International Language Coordination (BILC), Azernews reports.

The Rector of the National Defense University, Professor Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev spoke at the seminar and welcomed the participants. The rector noted the importance of work done in the field of military education, and the importance of mutual exchange of experience between foreign and local experts at meetings, seminars, and courses.

The purpose of the seminar, which is being held with the participation of more than 27 representatives from 50 countries, is to exchange views on the standardization of assessment criteria (STANAG 6001) for NATO’s and partner countries’ language center specialists and the application of innovations in teaching English in the field of military education.

The seminar will last until October 19.

---

