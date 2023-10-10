Time for opportunity for sustainable peace in South Caucasus

10 October 2023 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

"The time has come to utilize all opportunities for sustainable peace, stability, and security in the South Caucasus", Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during his speech at the 27th Ministerial Council meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Shusha on 10 October, Azernews reports.

Turkish FM expressed satisfaction with his stay in Shusha: "Organising a meeting in ancient Shusha is a source of happiness and pride. We applaud our Azerbaijani brothers for ending 30 years of occupation and removing historical injustice".

Azerbaijan has been in cooperation with ECO since 1992. The ECO is composed of nine member states, including Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The ECO's mission is to promote regional economic cooperation and integration and to foster economic development and prosperity in the region.

---

