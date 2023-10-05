Arayik Harutyunyan charged with criminal responsibility [VIDEO]

5 October 2023 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Press Services of the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office and the State Security Service jointly released information over the detention of Arayik Harutyunyan, Azernews reports.

The Press Services state that comprehensive measures are being taken by the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office and the State Security Service for the investigation of crimes against peace and humanity, war, terrorism and other crimes committed by illegal Armenian armed groups operating in the territory of Azerbaijan's Garabagh.

During the investigations Arayik Harutyunyan, born in the city of Khankendi, Azerbaijan, in 1973, the so-called "president of the republic of Nagorno-Karabakh" and other names under which reasonable suspicions have been established regarding participation in the conduct of aggressive war, recruitment, training and financing of mercenaries, as well as organizing their use in military conflict and military operations, violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict, and issuing criminal orders during an armed conflict.

In addition, Arayik Harutyunyan was responsible for the formation and organization of activities of armed units not provided for by the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in the case of a criminal organization, to equip these units with weapons, their complete parts, ammunition, explosives, military equipment, and to organize training on their use, as well as the fact that it was brought to Azerbaijan through smuggling and the financing of terrorism have been established.

As a result of investigative and operational measures, as well as for the purpose of committing terrorist acts by Arayik Harutyunyan, the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan were continuously mined, and numerous ballistic and other types of missiles were launched, targeting residential areas and civilian objects of the densely populated Ganja city and Barda district of Azerbaijan, located outside the front zone, and reasonable suspicions have been established for the organization of terrorist attacks resulting in the killing of civilians and inflicting various degrees of physical injuries on them, causing severe damage to civil and military infrastructure, and the commission of numerous other crimes.

On October 28, 2020, Arayik Harutyunyan was involved as an accused person under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and on the basis of the court's decision, he was placed under arrest and sent to an international wanted.

On October 3 of this year, Arayik Harutyunyan was detained by the State Security Service in Khankendi, and charged with articles 100, 116, 117, 120, 214, 214-1, 214-3, 218, 279, and other pieces of the Criminal Code.

Currently, necessary and urgent investigative and operational measures are being continued by the General Prosecutor's Office and the State Security Service.

