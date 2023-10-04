Arayik Harutyunyan interrogated in Baku

4 October 2023 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

Arayik Harutyunyan has already been interrogated in Baku, Azernews reports, citing his lawyer Alov Safaraliev.

“Harutyunyan has been interrogated, I can only say that the testimony he gave will help find answers to many questions,” he said.

According to the lawyer, Harutyunyan’s physical and psychological condition is normal.

“I will protect him in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan and legal ethics. In a word, I will conscientiously fulfill my professional duty,” the lawyer added.

---

