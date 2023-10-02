Agreement on defense coop between Azerbaijan, Georgia approved

2 October 2023 18:29 (UTC+04:00)

A document of agreement was signed in Baku on April 24, 2023, which aims to promote and strengthen defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Gerogia, as well as provide practical activities for the implementation of military cooperation programs adopted by the parties.

In this regard, at today's plenary session of the parliament the law "On approval of the agreement on cooperation in the field of defence between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia" was also discussed, Azernews reports.

The document states that the parties will cooperate in the following areas:

- military education, training and exercises;

- defence and security policy;

- peacekeeping and humanitarian operations;

- cooperation within the framework of NATO's Partnership for Peace programme;

- arms control and disarmament;

- military legislation;

- logistics;

- civil-military co-operation;

- defence cyber security;

- military cartography;

- military medical services;

- social, sporting and cultural activities;

- humanitarian demining;

- other areas of mutual interest.

Co-operation between the parties will take the following forms:

- official visits and staff meetings;

- bilateral negotiations, consultations and exchange of experience;

- participation in training and educational events;

- exchange of information of mutual interest;

- participation in conferences and seminars;

- participation in cultural and sporting events;

- other mutually agreed forms of co-operation.

The competent bodies for the implementation of the agreement are the Ministry of Defence on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defence on behalf of the Government of Georgia. The competent authorities of the parties may sign additional agreements and annual co-operation plans for the implementation of the Agreement. Any changes in the authorities shall be notified to the parties in writing through diplomatic channels.

The draft was put to the vote and adopted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz