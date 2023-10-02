Kazakh warships arrive in Baku to participate in Khazri 2023 exercises [PHOTOS]

2 October 2023 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

According to the joint action plan signed between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, joint tactical exercises "Khazri-2023" are being held in Baku with the participation of ships and military personnel of the Naval Forces (Navies) of both countries, Azernews reports with reference to the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

“On October 2, warships and personnel of the Kazakh Navy arrived in Baku to participate in joint tactical exercises.

The Commander of the Azerbaijan Navy, Vice Admiral Subhan Bekirov, met with a delegation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan led by the Commander of the Navy, Rear Admiral Saken Bekzhanov.

Having welcomed the guests, Vice Admiral S. Bekirov expressed pleasure to see them in our country. He noted that joint tactical exercises in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea will make a significant contribution to the mutual exchange of experience between military personnel of both countries, further increasing their professionalism and level of training.

Let us note that during the joint Azerbaijani-Kazakh tactical exercises, which will last until October 8, actions will be carried out on various episodes,” the department said in a statement.

