Azerbaijani President participates in opening ceremony of II Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum in Zangilan [PHOTOS]

29 September 2023 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

The opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities" organized by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), is underway in Zangilan as part of the Azerbaijan Urban Week, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is addressing an opening ceremony.

