State Border Service detains Armenian separatist Ruben Vardanyan

27 September 2023 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian-born Russian oligarch Ruben Vardanyan was detained, Azernews Reports, citing the press service of Azerbaijan State Border Service (SBS).

“Ruben Vardanyan, born in 1968, who was heading from Azerbaijan to Armenia and illegally arrived in Azerbaijan and held the "position" of the so-called "state minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, was detained on September 27 at the Lachin border checkpoint on the state border as a result of the vigilance of servicemen of Azerbaijani State Border Service,” SBS said.

He was brought to Baku accompanied by officers of the Rapid Response Force of the State Border Service.

He was handed over to the relevant state bodies to make an appropriate decision regarding the detainee.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz