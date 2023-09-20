Azerbaijan Army does not target civilians and any civilian facilities [VIDEOS]

20 September 2023 00:18 (UTC+04:00)

The information shared on Armenian social media accounts that Azerbaijan Armed Forces allegedly subjected to fire civilian population and civilian infrastructure is completely false and disinformation, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

As we repeatedly stated, civilian population and civilian facilities are not targeted by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, only legitimate military targets are neutralized.

We present some of the mentioned facts.

---

