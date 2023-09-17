Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talk

17 September 2023 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone talk with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Azernews reports.

The ministers discussed bilateral issues, as well as the current regional situation in the post-conflict period.

During the telephone conversation, issues that arose following the results of recent meetings held between the co-chairs of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation, and further steps to be taken were discussed.

In addition, the contribution of high-level meetings and interdepartmental contacts between the two countries to the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations was highly appreciated.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian once again recalled his meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as part of his visit to the country to participate in the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Coordination Bureau.

At the same time, the ministers discussed the necessary measures for the complete normalization of relations between the two countries.

Minister Bayramov noted that, despite the peace proposals and initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan aimed at normalizing relations in the region, the military-political provocations of the Armenian leadership against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan harmed these efforts.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

