Ceremony held at Heydar Aliyev Military Institute [PHOTOS]

15 September 2023 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

On September 15, the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev of the National Defense University held a ceremony on the occasion of the beginning of the new training year, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The ceremony was attended by the leadership of the National Defense University, representatives of the Defence Ministry, personnel and teachers of the military institute, as well as other guests.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The rector of the National Defense University, Professor, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev greeted the ceremony participants and on behalf of the leadership of the Defense Ministry congratulated the military personnel on the beginning of the new training year.

Lieutenant General H. Piriyev highlighted the care shown to the development of the education system by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the positive results of the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army in the military educational field, as well as the work on bringing the Azerbaijan Army in line with the Turkish model.

At the ceremony, the relevant instructions of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on improving the cadets’ level of training, discipline, and moral-psychological readiness were delivered.

Other speakers expressed gratitude for the created conditions.

Then a group of cadets who distinguished themselves during the 2022-2023 training year was awarded.

In the end, the leadership of the National Defense University met with the teaching staff and gave recommendations for more qualitative conduct of classes.

