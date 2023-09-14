President: For Central Asian countries Azerbaijan is reliable transit country along route to markets of Türkiye and Europe

14 September 2023 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

“For the Central Asian countries Azerbaijan is a reliable transit country along the route to the markets of Türkiye and Europe,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia held in Tajikistan.

“Not of the least significance is the transit in the opposite direction. Our brothers in Central Asia know that Azerbaijan’s entire transportation and logistics infrastructure is available to them,” the head of state added.

