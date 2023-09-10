Azernews.Az

So-called elections in Khankendi have no legal basis, Secretary General of EU Council says

10 September 2023 14:51 (UTC+04:00)
So-called ‘presidential elections’ in Khankendi have no legal ground.

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić has wrote about this in her account on the "X" social network.

"Humanitarian situation in the region & respect for international standards is key," the post reads.

