National Defense University hosts training as part of NATO program

The National Defense University hosts Training on Improvement of Pedagogical Instructors which is being held as part of NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP), Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The main purpose of the conducted training is to train leading instructors, to improve the knowledge and skills of the teaching staff of the National Defense University. It should be noted that the training will last until September 8.

The National Defense University in Azerbaijan is hosting a training program to improve the pedagogical skills of instructors, as part of the NATO Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP). According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, the training is being conducted by NATO's distance learning specialists and will last until December 9.

The training program focuses on the ILIAS learning management system, its capabilities and functions, multimedia creation, and other topics. At the end of the training, participants will be awarded certificates.

The National Defense University was established in 2022 and is based on the Turkish National Defense University, as part of an effort to make the Azerbaijani Armed Forces mirror the Turkish Armed Forces. The university is primarily located in Baku and is headed by Professor Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev.

The university also hosts the Military Administration Institute, a special higher educational institution that provides additional education programs and training at the Master's degree level of higher education. The institute also conducts theoretical and methodological, pedagogical and methodological, and scientific research.

The institute was established in 2022, following the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, in order to improve the activities of the network of special educational institutions. The institute is responsible for training officers with higher military education, possessing military-theoretical and military-practical knowledge, and having an intellectual mindset, for service in command, staff, and other positions in the military control bodies of operational-strategic and operational-tactical levels.

Azerbaijan has been a partner of NATO since 1992 when it joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council. The country joined the Partnership for Peace (PfP) programme in 1994 and has since participated in PfP activities, contributing to Euro-Atlantic security by supporting NATO-led peace-support operations.

Azerbaijan has also contributed to NATO-led operations and missions, such as the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan from 2002 to the end of the NATO-led operation in 2014, and the follow-on Resolute Support Mission (RSM).

