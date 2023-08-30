Azerbaijan Red Crescent calls Armenian claims about poisoned humanitarian cargo ridiculous

30 August 2023 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society called ridiculous the allegations of some Armenians living in Garabagh that 40 tons of flour brought for them had been poisoned, Azernews reports.

The General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, Jeyhun Mirzayev, told a group of reporters from Azerbaijani representative offices of foreign media organizations that anyone can see the goods:

“Our goal is to provide humanitarian aid, to help, of course, our goal is not to poison people. Everyone can see those goods and record them freely.”

A convoy with 40 tons of humanitarian aid sent from Baku by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society for the needs of the Armenians living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan has been waiting on the Aghdam-Khankandi road throughout the day.

Since yesterday, a column of two trucks with 40 tons of flour products has been on the Aghdam-Khankandi road near the post of Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan.

Employees of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, and volunteers spent the night and rested in tents set up on the territory.

In connection with the delivery of humanitarian aid to Khankandi, employees of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society held talks with Russian peacekeepers and are waiting for a response from them.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz