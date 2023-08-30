Azerbaijani community activists hold protest against Armenian military & environmental provocations in Hague

30 August 2023 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani community activists operating in the Kingdom of the Netherlands held a peaceful protest in front of the Hague Palace of Justice, Azernews reports.

The action, organized with the support of the Coordination Council of the Netherlands-Belgium Azerbaijanis and the Organization of the European Union of Azerbaijani women “Motherland”, was carried out in order to protest against the attempts of Armenia, which has pursued an aggressive policy against our country for 30 years, to turn the world community into an instrument for a campaign.

During the action, the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkiye were waved, and mugham pieces and songs dedicated to the Garabagh region were performed.

With the slogans "Azerbaijan wants peace, Armenia wants war", "Armenia rejects peace, chooses war", "Armenia, sign the peace agreement!", "Armenia distorts the facts and deceives the world community", "There should be no Armenian soldiers on Azerbaijani lands!" "Armenia, stop the attack!", "Armenia, stop the mining of our lands!", "Armenian mines kill civilians!", "Armenia's mines = war crimes!", "Stop the perpetration of environmental terrorism in the territories of Azerbaijan!" "Armenia destroys the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in Yerevan", "Stop the looting of Azerbaijan's natural resources!", "Stop the irreparable damage to the environment!" protesters drew the attention of the Dutch public.

The participants of the action demanded that the international community put an end to the military and environmental terror of Armenia in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, ensure the security and human rights of Azerbaijani citizens in Garabagh, and support the peace efforts of the Azerbaijani state.

The action ended with the slogan "Garabagh is Azerbaijan!" chanted by the members of the community.

Booklets reflecting Armenia's military and environmental crimes were distributed to residents of The Hague who were interested in the action. The booklets show that landmines planted in Azerbaijani territories threaten human life, the number of mine victims in Azerbaijan since the 2020 war has reached 303 people, that official Yerevan's refusal to provide accurate mine maps grossly violates human rights, that the Armenian media disseminated retail evidence of ill-treatment of Azerbaijanis contradicts the III Geneva Convention, that several Azerbaijani soldiers were subjected, The fact that gold and copper-molybdenum deposits were illegally exploited in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, more than 60 thousand hectares of forest were destroyed, our rivers were polluted and other facts were taken into account.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz