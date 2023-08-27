Azerbaijan made mine clearing vehicle donated to Garabagh Revival Fund

27 August 2023 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

The mine clearing vehicle of Azerbaijani production has been donated to the Karabakh Revival Fund.

"The day of Lachin city also embodies the special day connected with care, compassion and kindness in our country. Presenting a mine-clearing vehicle of Azerbaijani production on this remarkable date as a donation by private entrepreneurs to the Karabakh Revival Fund for clearing the liberated territories is the source of pride and joy. We express gratitude to everyone involved!" Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote this on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Notably, Karabakh Revival Fund was set up under the presidential decree in 2021 in order to ensure a modern and decent living conditions in the liberated territories, to carry out construction, restoration and landscaping work in all areas, as well as to support the continuous improvement of safe living, efficient activities and prosperity.

The Fund provides financial support and attracts investment to the activities towards the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the transformation of this region into a sustainable economy and a prosperous region while ensuring the development of public-private partnership in this area, as well as carrying out necessary awareness campaigns at home and abroad.

The Karabakh Revival Fund is financed through donations provided by individuals and legal entities, grants, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

